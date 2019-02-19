CNN Hires Jeff Sessions' Spox As Political Editor

The last time I saw Sarah Isgur (formerly known as Sarah Isgur Flores) on a cable news show, I wanted to tear my hair out. Nothing has changed in the intervening years.

As Carly Fiorina's press secretary, Flores was expert at spinning stories away from the actual story and into Republican talking points. As Jefferson Beauregard Sessions, III's press secretary, she defended baby cages and family separations with abandon.

And now she is about to become CNN's Political Editor, according to POLITICO.

Here is her resumé:

While it is common for departing administration officials to join cable news networks as analysts or contributors, it is less common for them to oversee news coverage. Isgur has no experience in news but a long history as a political operative, most recently with the Trump administration and the Fiorina campaign. Before that, she worked for the Republican National Committee and on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign, according to her LinkedIn profile. She began working with Sessions before his confirmation hearing, guiding him through the process and preparing with him in mock hearings.

And also, according to the same article, she will make "occasional appearances" for political commentary.

CNN didn't even hire David Axelrod as a political editor. He was hired as a contributor and a pundit. Someone needs to explain why this person who has no experience being an objective journalist is going to be an editor. Editors set agendas, determine editorial direction.

Erick Erickson, who was hired after his dreadful "goat fcker" comments, blessed the union, leading others to sound the alarms:

AWOOGA AWOOGA AWOOGA pic.twitter.com/QFBRw6t8Ww — Simon Maloy (@SimonMaloy) February 19, 2019

MMFA's Parker Molloy had this to say:

She was one of the people pretending that the obvious "secret society" joke was maybe not a joke https://t.co/tSYJxfF1bk — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) February 19, 2019

But back to Sarah Isgur Flores and CNN for a second: Remember that she *pledged loyalty to Trump* in order to get her last job. But hey, sure, have her coordinate your 2020 coverage, CNN. Sure that'll be fair and not full of empty podiums/free Trump ads. https://t.co/c8mhZzVpSZ

Other reactions ranged from horror to disbelief.

Also, it's interesting how attitudes change at the dangle of a paycheck:

"Despicable CNN host ties Carly Fiorina to Planned Parenthood shooting" https://t.co/jGx3Bs7BqG — Sarah Isgur (@whignewtons) December 11, 2015

I thought Sam Feist was bad, and he took CNN to a different and new low with the hire of Erick Erickson, Rick Santorum, Corey Lewandowski, Steve Cortes, and Jack Kingston. But this one is inexplicable, just ridiculously lower than their previous low.

UPDATE: This thread by Aaron Rupar is one worth reading. He dredged up a bunch of her old tweets. and gathered them for our edification.