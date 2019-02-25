SE Cupp Whitewashes CNN's Hiring Of Ex-Sessions Spox Sarah Isgur

CNN employees are no longer concerned about turning over political coverage to a Republican ideologue with no experience in journalism to be a political editor, according to CNN host S.E. Cupp.

The news network came under fire earlier this month after it announced that it was hiring Sarah Isgur, a longtime Republican operative and former spokesperson for Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

In an interview on CNN's Reliable Sources, Cupp acknowledged that CNN employees had initially found the news unsettling.

"I know Sarah for a long time," Cupp said. "And I've worked with her in all of her capacities, when she was at the House, when she was at the DOJ, when she was running a presidential campaign. And she's a professional. She is very smart, lovely to work with. She's loyal."

"I think the problem was the confusion," she continued. "There was internal confusion [at CNN] about what she would be doing... The sense I got internally was not so much, 'This person is coming from the Trump administration.' But [people asked], 'What will she be doing? Will she be overseeing our editorial decisions?'"

Cupp asserted that CNN employee got on board "once that was cleared up."

"A lot of the confusion and the concern went away," she explained. "For journalists to be concerned about someone coming from an administration into a journalism outfit is appropriate. We just have to watch and let her do her job and have a chance and see if she can do this. I believe she can."