Politics
CPAC's Extra Special Focus This Year: Socialism?

Hey kids! It's time for the Conservative Political Action Conference! How long can they go without mentioning Trump, Russia, or the NRA's money laundering? Forever!
By Frances Langum
Sebastian Gorka makes air quotes for his adoring fans!

Hey Kids! It's time for everybody's favorite wingnut spectacle, the Conservative Political Action Conference!

Highlights this year include Bill Kristol calling THEM stupid.

They are not going to talk about Trump, much. Who WILL they talk about? AOC, of course!

Ladies and Gentlemen, the comedy stylings of Mark Meadows, totally not a racist:

Gorka makes headlines, though I think he really meant "hamberders."

But like every CPAC, the real headliner is "Hypocrisy."

PS Don't forget to stop by the merch tables! I want this painting so bad.


