CPAC's Extra Special Focus This Year: Socialism?

Hey Kids! It's time for everybody's favorite wingnut spectacle, the Conservative Political Action Conference!

Highlights this year include Bill Kristol calling THEM stupid.

Conservatives have spent over half a century disproving the claim that we are the stupid party. Now, under Trump, conservatism is embracing, indeed reveling in...stupidity. #CPAC2019 — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) February 28, 2019

They are not going to talk about Trump, much. Who WILL they talk about? AOC, of course!

The Democrat appearing in CPAC videos and speeches the most, by far: @AOC. More than any 2020 Dem. An Oliver North-narrated NRA video just ended with the footage of her dancing outside her office, with the color drained to make it look more ominous. — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) February 28, 2019

Ladies and Gentlemen, the comedy stylings of Mark Meadows, totally not a racist:

.@RepMarkMeadows begins CPAC with this rip-roarer: "You know, with this Green New Deal, they're trying to get rid of all the cows. But I've got good news -- Chick-fil-A stock will go way up because we gonna be eating more chicken!" pic.twitter.com/aoYJm7jHBM — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 28, 2019

Gorka makes headlines, though I think he really meant "hamberders."

Sebastian Gorka claims Democrats want to “take away your hamburgers” at CPAC. These shameless grifters know the rubes who follow the modern GOP will believe absolutely anything. pic.twitter.com/gLnC9nmQkj — Adam Best (@adamcbest) February 28, 2019

But like every CPAC, the real headliner is "Hypocrisy."

now that i've reviewed yesterday's remarks on the irrevocable, irredeemable sinfulness of lying to congress, let's see who's addressing CPAC as i take a big sip of coff-- pic.twitter.com/PzSJVPFOxc — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) February 28, 2019

