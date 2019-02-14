Hey Joe Manchin, This Is Not Helpful

You'd expect West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to scoff at the Green New Deal, given his ownership by what's left of the coal industry. Still, this was gratuitous, unnecessary, dismissive and flies in the face of Manchin's famous call for "comity."

When asked by a reporter about his thoughts on the Green New Deal, Manchin waved off the reporter with a "Honey" before scoffing at it, calling it a "dream."

It was a dream when we sent a man to the moon.

It was a dream when we passed Medicare so seniors wouldn't die penniless.

It was a dream when we passed Social Security to make sure there was at least a minimum income for retirees.

It was even a dream when the Affordable Care Act was passed, ending discrimination against people with pre-existing conditions.

Why is it that endless war is never just a dream? Why is it that there's endless dollars for endless war?

Here's why Senator Manchin is wrong: Climate change is destroying his state too. Devastating floods roll through West Virginia at an alarming rate. It's not just a dream. It's real, and we'd better start dealing with it.

Next time, Senator Manchin, think of ways you can helpfully propose a deeper and more specific framework instead of dismissing it.