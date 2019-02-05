Politics
Jeffrey Toobin: There's A 'Stench Of Corruption' That Surrounds Trump

"There has not been anything like the kind of stench of corruption around one president than there has been around this president. Richard Nixon had nothing on this," Jeffrey Toobin said.
By Susie Madrak
3 hours ago by Susie Madrak
CNN's New Day had legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin on to talk about the latest round of subpoenas, this time from the state of New York looking into Trump inauguration donations. Where did the money go?

"There weren't like a record number of super fancy inaugural events," Poppy Harlow said.

"In fact, there was twice as much money raised for fewer events than either Obama or George W. Bush conducted," Toobin responded.

"Step back. What's under investigation right now? Trump's businesses, his campaign, his foundation, his inauguration, his presidency. There has not been anything like the kind of stench of corruption around one president than there has been around this president. Richard Nixon had nothing on this," he said.

"Now, is there proof? No. But the question is, as so often, where did the money go? That's why you subpoena the records."

"And where did it come from?" Harlow said.

"Exactly. Where did it come from? In the modern world, the good news for investigators is there is almost always a trail of where the money comes from, and where it goes," he said.


