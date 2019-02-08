John Dingell's Parting Message To America

Rep. John Dingell passed yesterday at the ripe old age of 92. He served 60 years in the House of Representatives, where he voted on everything from Medicare to the Civil Rights Act to the Affordable Care Act and much in between.

As he lay dying, he dictated his final thoughts to those he leaves behind, as published by the Washington Post today.

This part was especially inspiring:

Think about it: Impoverishment of the elderly because of medical expenses was a common and often accepted occurrence. Opponents of the Medicare program that saved the elderly from that cruel fate called it “socialized medicine.” Remember that slander if there’s a sustained revival of silly red-baiting today.



Not five decades ago, much of the largest group of freshwater lakes on Earth — our own Great Lakes — were closed to swimming and fishing and other recreational pursuits because of chemical and bacteriological contamination from untreated industrial and wastewater disposal. Today the Great Lakes are so hospitable to marine life that one of our biggest challenges is controlling the invasive species that have made them their new home. We regularly used and consumed foods, drugs, chemicals and other things (cigarettes) that were legal, promoted and actively harmful. Hazardous wastes were dumped on empty plots in the dead of night. There were few if any restrictions on industrial emissions. We had only the barest scientific knowledge of the long-term consequences of any of this. And there was a great stain on America, in the form of our legacy of racial discrimination. There were good people of all colors who banded together, risking and even losing their lives to erase the legal and other barriers that held Americans down. In their time they were often demonized and targeted, much like other vulnerable men and women today. Please note: All of these challenges were addressed by Congress. Maybe not as fast as we wanted, or as perfectly as hoped. The work is certainly not finished. But we’ve made progress — and in every case, from the passage of Medicare through the passage of civil rights, we did it with the support of Democrats and Republicans who considered themselves first and foremost to be Americans.

Dingell's Twitter feed was his last gift to a nation sorely in need of wisdom and laughter.

Burn this entire administration down. https://t.co/m5Hf1gvoZ4 — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 24, 2019

The Great Depression https://t.co/25eBrzn9hq — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) January 16, 2019

Rest in power, Rep. Dingell. We can only hope there will be some who will heed your advice.