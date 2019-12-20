Maria Bartiromo And Other Fox Hosts Apologize To Debbie Dingell For Trump

During Wednesday night's Trump rally in Michigan, Donald lowered the bar on decency (again) by suggesting that the late Congressman John Dingell "might be looking up" from Hell.

Rep Debbie Dingell has been a constant presence on all of Maria's FOXBusiness programs.

Maria, usually a feverish Trump supporter, offered her condolences for the myopic and despicable words trumps said against her dead husband.

“I’m sorry about this, what happened last night,” Bartiromo told Dingell. “This was completely—I don’t know why he—it was so unnecessary. How are you feeling?”

Debbie Dingell took the high road, but why Maria was surprised by Trump's juvenile and contemptible behavior is beyond me. Good on the widow for going on Fox (she appeared on Cavuto, too) and pointing out to Trumpsters what their so-called president did. (Bret Baier also weighed in against Trump's remarks.)

Trump has never shown an ounce of decency towards another human being who wasn't bending down and licking his shoes in subservience.