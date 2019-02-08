Twitter Says Goodbye To John Dingell, And Other News

The recently-deceased John Dingell, the man who spent his entire career fighting for universal health care, was also famous for his Twitter game. If you're not on Twitter, you probably don't know how many fans he had, and why he was so beloved. It's only natural that Twitter is where people meet to honor him and mourn his passing:

The Lovely Deborah is insisting I rest and stay off here, but after long negotiations we've worked out a deal where she'll keep up with Twitter for me as I dictate the messages. I want to thank you all for your incredibly kind words and prayers. You're not done with me just yet. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) February 6, 2019

Staff has now informed me of what a Kardashian is.



I'm only left with more questions. — John Dingell (@JohnDingell) July 22, 2014

Dingell also kept the gavel he'd used when he had presided over the vote to pass Medicare in 1965. He loaned it to Pelosi when she presided over the vote to pass Obamacare in 2010 https://t.co/kdzjENAYqu — Sam Stein (@samstein) February 8, 2019

When I got to Congress, John sat me down to give me advice: “You’re not important. It’s what you can now do to help others that’s important. If you never forget that, you’ll do fine.”



John never forgot, and he helped millions. A very fine life indeed. RIP https://t.co/lOFViWnLiy — Rep. Ted Deutch (@RepTedDeutch) February 8, 2019

One of the last pieces, if not the last piece, that John Dingell wrote: "I Served in Congress Longer Than Anyone. Here's How to Fix It: Abolish the Senate and publicly fund elections." https://t.co/Ck2uD2Ob68 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 8, 2019

We lost two great Americans today – Frank Robinson and John Dingell – citizens who inspired me and so many others by leading on the civil rights issues of our time, opening doors to others, and leaving it all on the field. — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) February 8, 2019

I, our country, and Twitter will miss @JohnDingell’s quick wit, good heart, and profound sense of patriotism. My thoughts are with @RepDebDingell, the whole Dingell family, and the wide community of friends, constituents, and fellow Americans who admired and respected him.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 8, 2019

For nearly 60 years, John Dingell represented the people of Michigan with honor, integrity & great good humor. There are few major legislative triumphs since 1955 that he didn’t have a key hand in passing. Hillary & I are grateful to have worked with him & called him our friend. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) February 8, 2019

Very sad news. @JohnDingell always sped by me in his scooter calling “keep up Tammy,” racing for the elevator to go cast our votes. I never won & always marveled at this great public servant who was also my arch nemesis in the wheelchair elevator wars https://t.co/ZHHJ6OCpYv — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) February 8, 2019

Rest in peace. You will be missed. https://t.co/wB4jVzV3B5 — Frances Langum (@bluegal) February 8, 2019

.@BillClinton: "Presidents come and presidents go, and John Dingell goes on forever."



Watch complete 2005 tribute here: https://t.co/UYpKfmRjp8 pic.twitter.com/h3Dv48cTK3 — CSPAN (@cspan) February 8, 2019

Dingell scalps FDA Commish



JOHN DINGELL: "I've been talking to Food and Drug Commissioners for 40 years. You're not the first fella that I've had to skin for not doing his job and coming up here and defending an indefensible position."



See: 1.20 https://t.co/hBQMhWFIlB — Paul D. Thacker (@thackerpd) February 8, 2019

The first time I interviewed John Dingell, I made him cry. Which is how he won my heart. RIP. https://t.co/HAKIafDknm — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) February 8, 2019

So much I wanna say about John Dingell, but I’ll leave it at this:



He was a thoroughly good man. He went to Congress every day for 60 years to help people.



He was kind, brilliant, fearless, opinionated, witty, and — my highest compliment of all — the definition of a House guy. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 8, 2019

This is the John Dingell we all should aspire to be. RIP. https://t.co/xlymp2JToi — Mark R. Jacobson (@markondefense) February 8, 2019

RIP John Dingell. Fierce fighter for the right things, Twitter god. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) February 8, 2019

RIP to the beloved @JohnDingell, giant. Condolences to the lovely @RepDebDingell. 🇺🇸💐 — Suburban Guerrilla Ω (@SusieMadrak) February 8, 2019

Here's the rest of today's news:

Acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker is about to testify before the House Judiciary Committee.



Follow me for a video thread. pic.twitter.com/PJWfQRbp6a — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2019

I've spelled this out in different threads/ tweets. Think I'll combine...

1. The National Enquirer was once purchased w/a loan from Frank Costello, head of a Cosa Nostra crime family. Which means, the mob owned it. https://t.co/H248A0BbWQ — Lincoln's Bible (@LincolnsBible) August 24, 2018

Reaction from several Democratic members on Doug Collins insisting on a roll call about whether to adjourn Whitaker hearing: “Oh my god!” “Dog and pony show!” “Jesus...” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 8, 2019

Judiciary Chair Nadler to Acting AG Whitaker: "Your failure to respond fully to our questions here to day in no limits the ability of this committee to get the answers in the longer run—even if you are a private citizen when we finally learn the truth." https://t.co/DPN4ib9lmE pic.twitter.com/bcFZR0k9jq — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) February 8, 2019

Here's Susan Collins in September, saying Brett Kavanaugh would respect precedent by upholding Roe v. Wade, despite his entire career indicating he that wouldn't.



And in his #SCOTUS dissent today, he showed he would do exactly what we all said he would: Try to undermine Roe. pic.twitter.com/LEiJpQQt5y — Caroline Orr (@RVAwonk) February 8, 2019

Good morning!



Per Congressional request, President Trump’s admin has until *today* to report on Saudi Crown prince Mohammed Bin Salman’s role in Jamal #khashoggi’s killing.



Today, we will see if Trump will let Saudi Arabia get away with murdering a @washingtonpost writer. — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) February 8, 2019

My wife & I left Facebook 6 months ago. Since retiring from the Army in 2013, I had reported over 2000 false profiles using my photos and scamming people, and FB did little to correct. It’s something that happens to a lot of general officers. — Mark Hertling (@MarkHertling) February 8, 2019

And because this week has lasted a year, a guinea pig!