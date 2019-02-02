There Can Be No Doubt Trump Colluded With Roger Stone On Wikileaks

In an 85 minute interview with the NY Times, Donald Trump denied having anything to do with Wikileaks or Roger Stone's actions surrounding their release of hacked Democratic emails.

He also has a bridge to sell you and for an extra few dollars, Chris Christie will autograph any section you want.

Mueller's indictments of Stone spell out interactions with the Trump campaign and Wikileaks pretty clearly and Donald's relationship with Roger Stone goes much longer and deeper than Michael Cohen's ever did.

Here's some information from the indictments:

“On or about October 4, 2016, the head of Organization 1 held a press conference but did not release any new materials pertaining to the Clinton Campaign. Shortly afterwards, STONE received an email from the high-ranking Trump Campaign official asking about the status of future releases by Organization 1. STONE answered that the head of Organization 1 had a ‘[s]erious security concern’ but that Organization 1 would release ‘a load every week going forward.’” (Page 9)

“Shortly after Organization 1’s release, an associate of the high-ranking Trump Campaign official sent a text message to STONE that read ‘well done.’” (Page 9).

And remember the same day Trump's disgusting Access Hollywood infamous p***y grabbing video was published, suddenly Wikileaks dumped their stolen Democratic emails obtained by Russians. That was not a coincidence.

During the lengthy NY Times interview, Roger Stone's name finally came up. Sgt. Schultz would be proud of Trump except he has a bigger tell than the foil from Hogan's Heroes.

Mr. Trump added that he never spoke with Roger J. Stone Jr., his longtime associate who was indicted last week, about WikiLeaks and the stolen Democratic emails it posted during the 2016 election, nor did he direct anyone to do so. “No, I didn’t. I never did,” he said of speaking with Mr. Stone on the subject. Did he ever instruct anyone to get in touch with Mr. Stone about WikiLeaks? “Never did,” he repeated.

Listening to his response to Maggie Haberman's question about Roger Stone, his denial was eerily similar to his claiming he had no knowledge of making hush money payments to Stormy Daniels to cover up their affair before the election.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Or as Digby writes, "This is a tell. It's the tone of voice you hear from a five-year-old with chocolate all over his face denying that he ate the candy."

Trump's claims of ignorance do not pass the smell test. Especially since he's been proven a serial liar since he began his campaign.