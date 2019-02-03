Happy Super Bowl Sunday, Crooks & Liars! Today we look at sportzball, but from a different angle that even political junkies and non-sports enthusiasts can love.

Above is the opening of the 1991 Super Bowl, featuring Hank Williams, Jr. and The Legendary Bama Band, with Wolfman Jack introducing.

The Edge of Sports assures us that the Super Bowl is "not just a soul-sucking toboggan ride to hell brought to you by Cialis. It’s also now undeniably a site of annual protest."

Longreads tells us about how the Toledo Troopers, the most dominant female football team of all time, met their match!

TYWKIWDBI gives us a rundown on non-game related Super Bowl bets. Who knew?

Bonus Track: Ad Age has a round-up of all the ads that will be played during the Super Bowl.

Bonus-bonus Tracks: Friend of C&L's Morning Blog Round-Up Infidel753 runs one of the most consistently excellent link roundups on Sunday! I laughed, I cried, it is the feel-good way to spend Sunday especially if you are skipping the Super Bowl.

And that's a wrap for me! Thank you for letting me be a part of your week, and thanks to the 28 or so bloggers, writers, and raconteurs who gave us the best of the web this week.

