Just Above Sunset - the parade moves on ...

No More Mr. Nice Blog - a real coup might have been easier;

Strangely Blogged - image is everything ...

The Mahablog - why I don't give money to NARAL;

The New York Crank - Bezos - good guy or bad guy?

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and suggests that if you want skiing lessons near Lake Tahoe, go see my nephew!

To recommend a link, send it to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!