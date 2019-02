Crooked Timber - the UK takes another step towards tyranny;

First Draft - malaka of the week - Goodloe Sutton;

From Pine View Farm - it can happen here;

Lawyers, Guns & Money - remember The Friedman? The High Broderism?

The Carpenteriat - unfettered idealism: the road to perdition.

Steve in Manhattan (@blogenfreude) blogs at stinque.com and just picked up the Gaslit Nation podcast, and so should you.

To recommend a post, send the link to mbru@crooksandliars.com - we do check it!