Off the Charts: The Trump administration is undermining Obamacare by loosening rules on short-term health care plans. Democratic states are responding with new restrictions.

Angry Bear: Ivanka would have been a better choice than David Malpass to head the World Bank.

Feministing: Protecting women’s reproductive rights improves children’s lives.

Joe.My.God.: Trump says his “good friend” Dean Heller lost his reelection for his Nevada Senate seat because he was “extraordinarily hostile” to Trump.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"What Senator Reid may call domestic terrorists, I call patriots." (Dean Heller, on the Bundy militia crowd threatening federal marshals, April 18, 2014.)

