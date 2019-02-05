Newly Elected Female Democrats Celebrate Trump's 'Job Creation' Measures For Women

This is the only moment I think worth remembering in this year's State of the Union address: Donald Trump bragging about job creation for women, and Democratic women celebrating that by agreeing that yes, he definitely helped create their jobs.

Watch them break into shouts of "USA!" after he finally acknowledges that yes, the Congress has the highest number of women ever.

Of course, he had something to do with that, but not in the way he thinks.

John Amato:

Nancy Pelosi, sitting behind Trump helped orchestrate the best moment of the speech. In her customary position, she encouraged the newly elected ladies in Congress to rejoice in the moment. Donald had no idea what she was doing and probably thought he was the cause of their celebration.