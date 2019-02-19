Roger Stone In Big Trouble Over Instagram Post

Roger Stone has some 'splaining to do, namely, why shouldn't Federal Judge Amy Berman Jackson throw Roger Stone in jail for threatening her on Instagram?

Oh boy. Judge Amy Berman Jackson doesn't seem happy with Roger Stone. pic.twitter.com/jCS7QJ2X2T — Natasha Bertrand (@NatashaBertrand) February 19, 2019

He's apologized, and it appears his own lawyers were going to quit if he didn't:

This is really something. An apology from Roger Stone is almost as rare as an apology from Donald Trump. https://t.co/XKpLEthnOs — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) February 19, 2019

"This is his oxygen, us talking about him." says Evan Perez on CNN's Newsroom. We won't be talking about him if he sits in a jail cell awaiting trial.

Stone is being forced to appear in court on Thursday to grovel for his freedom. This is a high wire act for the judge: Perez is right. Anything that makes Stone appear to be a martyr only feeds him.

And all the talk on Instagram regarding "Obama appointed judge"? Those are mere red-meat keywords for his "legal defense fund" money grift. He's daring her to gag him.

PS The Instagram was bad enough MSNBC wouldn't air it: