Ivanka Trump may be making an appearance before Congress before too long, if they can pull her away from her important work Instagramming herself in serene white spaces starring thoughtfully out of windows while holding a sheaf of empty white paper, white coffee mug steaming nearby

Outlining a blueprint for the vast Russia probe planned by the new House majority, a Democratic member of Congress suggested at a roundtable with reporters this week that lawmakers may seek testimony from Ivanka Trump.

The lawmaker said Democrats have “made no decision as to Ivanka Trump,” but “obviously there are a number of public reports about her involvement in the Trump Tower Moscow deal, and she may very well have relevant information.”

And that’s all they said about Ivanka.

While it has been widely reported that Trump Tower Moscow was going to have a spa named after her (where Russian Matryoshkas could go to relax in serene white spaces for Instagramming purposes, we assume), and that (ALLEGEDLY) she would have approval for “all interior design elements of the spa or fitness facilities” and an unnamed Russian Athlete with thighs like pistons to be a consultant, the First Shady says she barely knew anything about it.

Anyway, while I do believe that Comrade Trump would let his boys be used as snow tires on a bus, he seems oddly protective of Ivanka. Bet that this one will get a rise out of him.

