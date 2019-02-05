UK Idiots Want US Idiot To 'Solve' Brexit

Maybe the Brexiteers just got word that Donald Trump has a lot of time on his hands.

After all, the Axios leak proved he spends several hours a day watching Fox News, maybe he'd like to come over to Britain and help solve the problem of the very angry Irish. Business Insider:

Brexiteers demand Theresa May ask Trump to solve Brexit talks Theresa May has been told to enlist Donald Trump in a bid to save her troubled Brexit talks. Conservative MPs, who oppose May's EU exit deal, want the prime minister to approach the president and request that he lobby the Irish government in an attempt to force them to give ground in negotiations.

Wow, UK Conservatives demanding that Donald Trump, THAT Donald Trump, be involved in delicate negotiations regarding trade, immigration, and national sovereignty? What could go wrong?

In the background of all of this, one of May's cabinet ministers, Transport Secretary Chris Grayling, was raked all over social media for suggesting that if Brexit fails to make a deal, it's all Brussels' fault.

One tweet read: "The only people to blame if there's a No Deal Brexit are this government and the Brexiteers who promised the world in the referendum and then walked off the stage when confronted with reality in the negotiations."

Sounds like the US healthcare "debate" to me! Replace "Chris Grayling" with "Donald Trump" in the following comments and they still work...

“It’s ridiculous, but I would not expect anything less or more of Chris Grayling, a man who can’t even organise a traffic jam” SNP’s @joannaccherry on transport sec’s #Brexit comments #politicslive https://t.co/xLoizx7JIl pic.twitter.com/uBKfqyTsXk — BBC Politics (@BBCPolitics) February 5, 2019

Chris Grayling says Brussels will be to blame for a no-deal Brexit. James O'Brien: "Was it Brussels who weaponised free movement, put lies on the side of a bus and considered Chris Grayling worthy of high office?"@mrjamesob | #Brexit pic.twitter.com/igYnIhDRXC — LBC (@LBC) February 5, 2019

Yep, it's almost like there was this vast conspiracy to get old bigots to vote for incompetent leaders. And it worked.