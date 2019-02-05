WV Emergency Services Official Imagines Trump's Wall With Severed Heads Of Black People

When cable news helpfully reminds viewers that Trump won in West Virginia by double digits, they rarely explain why. But here is a shining example: A government official in Emergency Services at that, cheering on Trump's wall with his own vision of what his might look like.

Mark Wilson, Raleigh County Deputy Director of Emergency Management, was suspended after he posted a photo of a wall with severed heads of African-Americans on it, with this caption: "Be thankful Donald Trump is building the wall! Mine would look more like this!"

"This" is pictured above.

But it wasn't just Wilson. Jamie Bennett, Fayette County’s Deputy Director of Emergency Management, commented on it.

Bennett was fired for that. Wilson has been suspended for the moment.

New York City EMS Watch tweeted, "Mark Wilson the Deputy Director of Emergency Management has committed career suicide on Facebook. He should never hold another job in public safety."

We concur. This is beyond the pale, and why he wasn't fired immediately is a mystery. There should be no question that he's unfit for the position he holds.

This is Trump's America, right smack dab in the middle of West Virginia. It's ugly and fierce.