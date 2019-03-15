After NZ Massacre By White Nationalist, Trump Proudly Signs Veto Promoting White Nationalism

It's so on-brand for Trump to express fake sorrow about people being gunned down at prayer, and then turn around and use the exact same language that inspired the murderer to commit the slaughter.

At the his ceremony celebrating (celebrating?) his first veto, he said some words that weren't wrong, but weren't quite right or true expressing solidarity with New Zealand for the tragedy they've suffered over the last day. He did say the word "mosques," though not the word "Muslims." He mentioned how we've had a close relationship with New Zealand, blah, blah, blah, and anything they need, we'd provide.

Welp. Turns out one thing that they might need is for him to stop spreading and codifying his white supremacist rhetoric and policies, but he's not gonna do that. In the very next breath he explained why he was proud —so proud — to sign the veto aimed at blocking his declaration of a National Emergency for funding his border wall. He vetoed that so proudly, and continued his propaganda about the dire threat of brown people rushing the border, killers and drug dealers, nearly to a person.

"I will be signing and issuing a veto," Trump said. "People hate the word invasion, but that’s what it is."

"We are experiencing an invasion on a level never seen before in history." - White Nationalist terrorist who killed 49 Muslims in a place of worship yesterday



“People hate the word invasion, but that’s what it is.” - Trump, just now pic.twitter.com/RinMRfZy8G — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) March 15, 2019

Oh, I don't know...some people love the word "invasion." Mostly, white nationalists. Like the one who just murdered 50 people in Christchurch, NZ. He used that word a lot in his manifesto, talking about how Muslims were invaders, and wanting to make the world safe for white children. Turns out he loves Trump, too - and Dylan Roof, and a number of other white supremacists whose names were inscribed on the gun he used to commit mass murder. But don't worry, Trump doesn't see white nationalism as a problem. (Remember when he wondered what was so wrong with the term "Nationalism," anyhow?)

Well, a reporter at the veto signing asked about white nationalism on the rise, and Trump waved that off...

From latest WH pool report:



Reporter: "You see rising white nationalism?"



Trump: “I don't really, I think it’s a small group of people.” https://t.co/bDsIm3wwKh — Eli Stokols (@EliStokols) March 15, 2019

Q: Do you see rising white nationalism?

Pres Trump: “I don't really, I think it’s a small group of people.”

Reminder: Multiple experts and organizations have said over and over again that there is a rise in what nationalism and white extremism. Some argue Trump is adding to that. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) March 15, 2019

Nope. Not a problem at all, as long as you're white.

Before the ink on his pathetic signature was dry, Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a vote to override the veto. It's unlikely to pass, but it sure is gonna make Republicans look worse, if that's even possible.

“The House and the Senate resoundingly rejected the President’s lawless power grab, yet the President has chosen to continue to defy the Constitution, the Congress and the will of the American people,” Pelosi said in a statement announcing the override. “House Republicans will have to choose between their partisan hypocrisy and their sacred oath to support and defend the Constitution,” she added.

I think we all know what they'll choose.