Beto's GOP Pal Joins McCarthyite Attack On Adam Schiff

Even though the country agrees with Adam Schiff, Republicans continue to attack him as unfit to serve:

The House Intelligence Committee devolved into bitter infighting Thursday, as all nine Republicans demanded Chairman Adam Schiff resign his post....

All nine! The unanimity here is almost North Korean.

"We have no faith in your ability to discharge your duties," said Rep. Mike Conaway (R-Texas), who led the House's Russia probe last year. Conaway said Schiff's insistence that there was ample evidence of collusion were "incompatible with your duties as the chairman of this committee."

So who's in on this? Must be a lot of Democrat-hating wingnuts.

The committee's Republicans include ranking member Devin Nunes (R-Calif.), who has battled with Schiff over the direction of the panel's Russia probe when Republicans led it in the last Congress. They also include Conaway, Rep. Will Hurd of Texas, a former CIA officer, and Reps. Elise Stefanik of New York, John Ratcliffe of Texas, Mike Turner of Ohio, Chris Stewart of Utah, Brad Wenstrup of Ohio and Rick Crawford of Arkansas.

(Emphasis added.)

Will Hurd? You mean the guy who shared a "Civility in Public Life" award with then-congressman Beto O'Rourke after the two of went on a largely livestreamed 1,600-mile road trip from San Antonio to Washington, D.C., singing Johnny Cash's "Ring of Fire" and sharing their mutual love of Whattaburger along the way?

In theory, it's swell to extend a hand across the aisle. But since then, Hurd has made clear that he'll vote for Trump over his driving buddy if O'Rourke is the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020 (fair enough -- Hurd is still a Republican), and now Hurd has joined in this assault on Schiff (which isn't party loyalty as usual -- it's McCarthyite). I guess there's only so much civility you're allowed when you're a Republican and it's Antichrist-hunting time.

Republished with permission from No More Mr. Nice Blog