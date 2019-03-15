Donald Trump Threatens The Left With Violence Since He Has Police, Military And Biker Gangs

Donald Trump gave an interview to the white nationalist Breitbart in the Oval Office, and cautioned the left that if they keep being mean to him, his very tough people will make things very, very bad.

Trump is always available to give interviews with his White nationalist followers, even at the White House. In this interview, he admitted to Matthew Boyle that he pressured then-Speaker Paul Ryan to issue subpoenas to those he believed deserved to be investigated on the political left. Just like a mob boss.

Ryan wisely refused this strong-arm tactic that's been used by dictators and autocrats for centuries. Trump said, "Paul Ryan wouldn’t give the right to have any subpoenas, okay? Now in all fairness, Meadows and Jordan and all these guys, they wanted to go tougher, but they weren’t allowed to by leadership.”

Gym Jordan's whole career has been about investigating Benghazi and a private server, and Meadows is a Trump toady, so of course they would blindly issue subpoenas at Donald's beck and call. The article would be bad enough, even if that is all that was in it.

But it's not. There's more. He actually took it further.

Trump had the audacity to whine --- (okay, he always whines) --- about how vicious and cute the left is and then issued a veiled threat, like the kind Michael Cohen talked about in his Congressional testimony (remember the tie?) to warn those that are investigating him.

Trump told Boyle, “So here’s the thing—it’s so terrible what’s happening. You know, the left plays a tougher game, it’s very funny. I actually think that the people on the right are tougher, but they don’t play it tougher. Okay?"

He continued, "I can tell you I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump – I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point, and then it would be very bad, very bad. But the left plays it cuter and tougher. Like with all the nonsense that they do in Congress … with all this invest[igations]—that’s all they want to do is –you know, they do things that are nasty. Republicans never played this.”

In other words, if the many investigations into his businesses, his charity, (I use that word very loosely) his inauguration, his campaign, the Special Counsel and the House, just to name, a few happen to uncover more damaging charges and further indictments, he'll let the dogs loose.

This is cray, people.

Trump is always calling himself the greatest at everything, like any egomaniacal narcissistic would, but I will say he is the most abrasive, aggressive, mean spirited, nasty, untruthful and disreputable president the country may have ever seen.