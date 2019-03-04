Fox News 'Outed' As Trump Propaganda Unit? Really

Fifteen years after the "Outfoxed" documentary, social media is all abuzz by a New Yorker article by Jane Mayer reporting that Fox News is a corrupt, propaganda chop-shop.
The Making of the Fox News White House
Fox News has always been partisan. But has it become propaganda?
On the one hand, I'm glad Ms. Mayer's story -- rich with telling details as it is -- exists in the world. And that fact that it was printed in The New Yorker has given it social media rocket fuel.
On the other hand, this feels so much like reading a weather report from 20 years ago that I don't know whether to laugh or cry.
