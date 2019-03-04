Fox News 'Outed' As Trump Propaganda Unit? Really

Fifteen years after the "Outfoxed" documentary, social media is all abuzz by a New Yorker article by Jane Mayer reporting that Fox News is a corrupt, propaganda chop-shop.

The Making of the Fox News White House

Fox News has always been partisan. But has it become propaganda?

.@JaneMayerNYer is out this AM with a blockbuster story about the extent to which Fox News has become a propaganda arm of the Trump White House. Here's one of many scorching details-an anecdote about how Rupert Murdoch personally curates Trump-related news https://t.co/1ycOphryRh pic.twitter.com/ldmjmh8xQl — Patrick Radden Keefe (@praddenkeefe) March 4, 2019

Significant evidence that Fox News tipped off candidate Trump on Megyn Kelly's question in advance of presidential debate.



By @JaneMayerNYer—excellent reporting that includes caveats and countervailing information.https://t.co/ZeY4B5PliP pic.twitter.com/1OCGBUeFfl — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw) March 4, 2019

It is vital for the rule of law that antitrust be enforced fairly & consistently. There is no justification for blocking AT&T/Time Warner but not Disney/Fox.



Trump taking a personal interest against the former but for the latter sends a chilling message: Fox good, CNN bad. — Matthew Chapman (@fawfulfan) March 4, 2019

Fox News had Stormy Daniels story before 2016 election but killed it because Murdoch wanted Trump to win: Report https://t.co/XTNiZM9FDR — Newsweek (@Newsweek) March 4, 2019

On the one hand, I'm glad Ms. Mayer's story -- rich with telling details as it is -- exists in the world. And that fact that it was printed in The New Yorker has given it social media rocket fuel.

On the other hand, this feels so much like reading a weather report from 20 years ago that I don't know whether to laugh or cry.

