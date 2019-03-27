George Conway On Trump: 'If The Charge Were Unfitness' He'd Be 'Guilty Beyond A Reasonable Doubt'

Without missing a beat, George Conway took Trump apart after the Mueller report was released: not on Twitter, but the pages of The Washington Post.

Barr's four-page partisan summary of the report has led Fox News and Sarah Huckabee Sanders to preen and fawn like they won the 500 hundred billion dollar lottery. Kellyanne Conway's significant other, however, reminded America that "If the charge were unfitness for office, the verdict would already be in: guilty beyond a reasonable doubt."

>But Barr’s letter revealed something unexpected about the obstruction issue: that Mueller said his “report does not conclude that the President committed a crime” but that “it also does not exonerate him.” The report does not exonerate the president? That’s a stunning thing for a prosecutor to say. Mueller didn’t have to say that.

As a person just watching Trump's actions and words on television, there is no doubt he obstructed justice in plain sight. Now we have a cover-up in plain sight with the Barr letter.

But Mueller isn’t prone to cheap shots; he plays by the rules, every step of the way. If his report doesn’t exonerate the president, there must be something pretty damning in it about him, even if it might not suffice to prove a crime beyond a reasonable doubt. And in saying that the report “catalogu[ed] the President’s actions, many of which took place in public view,” Barr’s letter makes clear that the report also catalogues actions taken privately that shed light on possible obstruction, actions that the American people and Congress yet know nothing about.

Why did Mueller have a hard time deciding if Trump did indeed obstruct justice? And what actions did he take privately?

As all presidents must, Trump swore an oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution, and to faithfully execute his office and the laws in accordance with the Constitution. That oath requires putting the national interests above his personal interests. Yet virtually from the moment he took office, in his response to the Russia investigation, Trump has done precisely the opposite: Relentlessly attacked an attorney general, Mueller, the Justice Department — including suggesting that his own deputy attorney general should go to jail. Lied, to the point that his own lawyers wouldn’t dare let him speak to Mueller, lest he commit a crime. Been more concerned about touting his supposedly historic election victory than confronting an attack on our democracy by a hostile foreign power. If the charge were unfitness for office, the verdict would already be in: guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

Trump's only loyalty is to himself. If you aren't loyal to him, he tries to destroy you. That's Trump's "oath of office."