GOP Senator Says Trump Paid Hush Money Because 'He Loved His Family'

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota is a real enabling pal to Donald Trump. The Republican Party presents, "Bros before Hos" from a United States Senator.

Speaking on CNN's New Day, Rounds ignored the fact that Donald Trump cheated on all three (yeah) of his wives and focused on the "private personal nature" of the

HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS TO PORN STARS

(sorry for yelling)

made to Stormy Daniels, Porn Star. And then lying about it.

"I honestly think this president loves his family, and I think it has as much to do with trying not to have public discussions that for him is a private matter," said the US Senator from South Dakota.

It's not a private matter that he paid hush money to keep his affair quiet so he could win an election, Senator.

And it's not "loving your family" to have extramarital sex with porn stars and Playboy playmates.

I remember when this song came out. "You can't call it cheatin', she reminds me of you." OH YES WE CAN.