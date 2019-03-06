House Committee Says Ivanka Could Be Named A Target 'Soon'

Ivanka Trump was not listed among more than 80 names and entities that Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee want to investigate.

The list, which was released Monday, includes prominent members of the Trump family such as Donald Trump Jr., Eric Trump and Jared Kushner. But Ivanka’s name was conspicuously absent from the list.

However, Trump’s daughter may not have escaped the committee’s scrutiny, according to Time congressional correspondent Alana Abramson.

Abramson reported on Twitter that the committee said that more letters are coming “soon” when she asked about Ivanka Trump’s absence from the list.

