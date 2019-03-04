House Judiciary Committee Brings Down The Hammer On Donald Trump

The thing Donald Trump and the Republicans have feared most is finally happening: real oversight. The Democrats are not playing around and Donald Trump is terrified, if his twitter feed is any indication. The Democrats want answers and they want them from *everyone*.

Today, the House Judiciary Committee, led by the powerful Rep. Nadler, sent letters to 81 people and entities - including staff at the White House (both former and current), the Justice Department, senior Trump campaign officials, Trump Organization officials and the President's 2 sons, Uday and Qusay. Ivanka has yet to get a letter.

Here is the full list:

BREAKING: @HouseJudiciary has sent document requests to the following people and entities related to its investigation into the alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption, and abuses of power by President Trump, his associates, and members of his administration. pic.twitter.com/iizBIqTNwf — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) March 4, 2019

CNN reports that the investigation will "tackle questions including possible corruption, obstruction of justice, hush-money payments to women, collusion with Russia and allegations of the President abusing his office and using it for personal gain."

Oh, and they are demanding responses to their questions within 2 weeks.

The requests vary from person to person and entity to entity, but the main theme is communications on a variety of issues, including "documents and communications on issues that include FBI Director James Comey's firing, possible pardons offered to Trump officials, Trump's finances and foreign governments, 'catch-and-kill' payments involving the National Enquirer's parent company and Trump, Trump campaign contacts with Russians and WikiLeaks and communications between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin."

Although the "I" word isn't being used right now, it is surely being whispered behind closed doors, as the evidence gathered during these investigations could be used as a the basis for future impeachment hearings.

Rep. Nadler said it is "too soon" to discuss impeachment. Further, he said:

"We do not now have the evidence all sorted out and everything to do an impeachment. Before you impeach somebody, you have to persuade the American public that it ought to happen."

The White House and Justice Department confirmed receipt of the letters on Monday, with Sarah Slanders saying:

"The House Judiciary Committee's letter has been received by the White House. The Counsel's Office and relevant White House officials will review it and respond at the appropriate time."

Sweetie, you only have 2 weeks. The "appropriate time" is in the next 13 days and 23 hours.

Here is the official press release from the House Judiciary Committee:

https://judiciary.house.gov/news/press-releases/house-judiciary-committe...

Buckle up, kids. This is not the first round of letters to go out, but I guarantee it is already setting off shockwaves through DC.