I Read The Entire Bible In Two Days, It Exonerates Satan

From: Archangel Michael

To: the Heavenly Host

I am writing today to advise you of the principal conclusions reached by God and to inform you about the status of my initial review of the report He has prepared.

On or about 100 AD, the Lord submitted to humanity "a confessional report explaining the damnation or salvation decisions" He has reached. Although my review is ongoing, I believe that it is in the public interest to describe the report and to summarize the principal conclusions reached by the Lord and the results of His investigation.

The report explains that the Lord thoroughly investigated allegations that Lucifer conspired with the Pharisees to interfere in the ministry of Jesus Christ, or sought to influence the related Roman investigation. In the report, the Lord noted that, in completing his investigation, He employed more than 80 prophets, issued at least 66 books, distributed over 150 psalms, and executed an estimated 2.8 million sinners.

The Lord's report is divided into two parts. The first describes the results of the Lord's creation of the heavens and the earth, and of human beings, His guidance of the Israelites to the land of Canaan, and their failure to live up to His expectations. Satan's conduct during the tribulations of Job and the Babylonian conquest came under close examination. The Lord considered whether to evaluate this conduct under heavenly standards governing damnation and salvation decisions, but ultimately determined not to make a final judgment.

The bible's second part addresses a number of actions by Satan -- most of which have been the subject of public reporting -- that the Lord investigated as potentially raising obstruction of divine justice concerns. After making a “thorough factual investigation” into these matters, the Lord did not find that any demonic entity conspired or knowingly coordinated with the Pharisees or Sadducees, although the Heavenly Father brought charges against a number of individuals in connection with these activities, including a garden snake and an apostle.

Divine regulations prevent the unsealing of scrolls that could affect ongoing Revelations. However, as I am mindful of the public interest in this matter, my intention is to release as much as I can consistent with divine laws, regulations, and policies.