Napolitano On Cohen: No Reason To Lie, Every Reason To Tell Truth

Fox News' Judge Napolitano stunned Harris Faulkner by issuing a warning to Trump -- take Michael Cohen's testimony seriously because he gave a "field to harvest" for the House Democrats and "the public has the right to know."

The Fox News senior legal analyst joined Harris Faulkner on Outnumbered Overdrive and to her dismay, the Fox legal analyst told the host that even though Cohen's character has been called into question, he had no reason to lie and every reason to tell the truth.

Faulkner asked what his testimony had to do with Russia or collusion and Napolitano said: "probably nothing."

"But Michael Cohen, whether you believe him or not, gave a field for the Democrats to harvest last week. And in much of that field, he backed it up with documents," he said.

Ouch. Corroborating evidence is a b*tch.

Harris responded with some outrage, "But I’ve heard you say you don’t even believe this man.”

After he said he has "credibility issues, " Harris jumped in and almost shouted, "He's a criminal liar!"

"A lot of liars come out after they are caught, they tell the truth because they know the consequences."

Harris, not knowing the law claimed if Cohen was lying it's considered "double jeopardy" and he wouldn't be punished for it, but she was immediately corrected.

"Right, " she asked

"It's not double jeopardy, you're being very clever," he said.

Napolitano continued. “It’s, I don't wanna be prosecuted for perjury again because ‘I’m already about to serve three years for perjury.’ Why would I have a volunteer to lie under oath?”

After Harris played video of Dershowtiz blasting Democrats for conducting actual oversight on the Executive branch, Napolitano said Democrats are within their rights to request all the documents Chairman Nadler asked for, and if they don't produce them, subpoenas may be issued.

An exasperated Faulkner sighed and said, "Gosh, there's gotta be a better way to adjudicate these things."

Except if you're a Republican, then it's perfectly normal to hold multiple investigations for years and years.

↓ Story continues below ↓

Judge Napolitano replied, "Some of the motivation maybe to harm [Trump] politically, but much of the motivation is to expose to the public - what the public has a right to know."

"Is the president telling the truth?" he said.

And here endeth the lesson.