Judge Napolitano: 'Sometimes Perjurers Tell The Truth'

Trump's favorite inspirational morning TV show did its best to try and paint Chairman Adam Schiff as a liar conspiring to get tainted testimony from Michael Cohen, but Fox News' senior legal analyst refused to play along and slapped a truth bomb on them. (Interesting that Alan Dershowitz also refused to spin that conspiracy theory. Something about being an actual lawyer puts this line of stupidity beneath even Alan Dershowitz.)

Most of the segment was Doocy, Kilmeade, and Earhardt claiming that Adam Schiff was shifty and Cohen lied about wanting a job at the White House and not asking for a pardon.

They were furious that a witness would lie under oath in a Congressional hearing. Their anger only shows itself when it hurts their BFF.

All the Trump consultants, cabinet members, and campaign chairmen and staff that lied to the FBI were only guilty of "process crimes" so -- no harm no foul.

Ainsley jumped and said, "People at the White House say that's not true."

That's a credible bunch right there.

Napolitano replied, "If you correct yourself very soon after you make the statement, is that still a lie? Is the government going to get anywhere prosecuting that?"

Doocy, "Judge, this is the problem with inviting somebody who has been convicted of lying to Congress to testify in front of Congress."

Andrew Napolitano explained, "I have seen this in my courtroom. sometimes perjurers tell the truth because they don't want to go through the perjury prosecution."

Boom. A hard truth and it's the pillar of our entire justice system.

The three-headed Trump promotional team were also miffed because New York state has opened up investigations.

Ainsley asked, "What if they found he did have a crime before. What happens then?"

It's not the crime she's worried about, it's getting caught.

Napolitano said the state can go back ten years in his past.

Dejected Ainsley said, "who would ever want to run for president now? They would just open up everything."

People who are not money launderers and tax evaders, Ainsley! Hillary Clinton released 30 years of tax returns. Hell, even Dick Cheney passed the investigations and oppo-research tests, and he never had a foreign government helping him with his campaign wet work. Most ambitious politicians, even Republicans, keep their tax returns pristine, knowing that if they run for high office they will have to release them to the public.

Trump hid his tax returns from the public because they would reveal something embarrassing and likely illegal going on with his finances.

Napolitano finished them off by saying, "There is no case in the history of the country about a state government indicting a sitting president."

There's always a first time.