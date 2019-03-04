The "Two Hour Two Minutes Hate" Edition. (Title stolen from a self-proclaimed large, evil, post-hair & illegitimate person.)

The Mahablog (Nice new look!) on that idiot Nick Gillespie's spew about that idiot Trump's C.P.A.C. speech.

It's a corporate conspiracy! "Ghost" newspapers, examined by A. at First Draft.

Civil War II speculation on the rise, both sides doing it: Brane Space takes a look.

Further corporate anti-information conspiracy: A sad I.C.Y.M.I. bonus track from The Daily Banter; after many yrs., their Facebook referrals are down, so they are going to e-mail distribution. Time to lay wagers on when Facebook, Google, Apple, yada will finish destroying the "blogosphere"?

Laboriously compiled by Web of Evil (& Ennui)'s M. Bouffant, who gets no referrals whatsoever from Facebook.

