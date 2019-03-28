No More Mister Nice Blog: Remember the Trump administration initiative to end the criminalization of homosexuality in those nations where it is still illegal? Neither does the Trump administration.

Towleroad: Mayor Pete admits his Gaydar isn’t very good.

Alicublog: If a devastating floods swamp Nebraska and everyone reports it, does a right-wing bear still shit on the mainstream media?

Juanita Jean: Texas Republican Rep. Louie Gohmert did Nazi that coming.

Speaking of which, your quote of the day:

"That's the—that's the Gestapo in Germany. That shouldn't be the American FBI.” (Newt Gingrich, on early morning FBI raids on the home and office of Trump attorney Michael Cohen, April 11, 2018.)

