Pastor Robert Jeffress: Evangelicals Following Trump Have 'Deeper Convictions' Than Other Christians

Texas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress, a Fox News contributor, said on Sunday that Christian followers of Donald Trump tend to have "deeper convictions" than other believers. Apparently, these deep convictions do not include concern for bearing false witness, adultery, gluttony, greed, pride, or sloth.

While appearing on Fox & Friends, Jeffress dismissed a poll that showed a drop in the number of people who call themselves evangelicals.

According to the Texas pastor, Trump has nothing to worry about because evangelicals show up in larger numbers at the ballot box than other religious groups.

"[I]n the poll we’re talking about today," Jeffress said, "even though the evangelical number has dropped as a whole, the number of evangelicals turning out at the ballot box is greater than other groups, and it’s because evangelicals have deeper convictions. They believe in absolute moral and spiritual truth, and they tend to vote those convictions at the ballot box."

Jeffress did not explain how or why he came to the conclusion that evangelicals were spiritually superior to other believers.