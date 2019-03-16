Right Wingers Flail About Trying To Blame Democrats For New Zealand Shooting

What is the best way shallow thinkers and Right-Wing Nut Jobs can deflect blame for the awful things their words and deeds have wrought? Why, blame the Left, of course! We're so awful, just trying to distribute power and wealth more evenly and fairly in our society, and all.

The horrific attack on Muslims at prayer in New Zealand is the latest tragic example. An Australian white supremacist, who happens to idolize Trump and racially motivated mass murderers like Dylan Roof, slaughtered dozens of Muslims in prayer, all while streaming the murders on YouTube. His language (of course, in a manifesto) was so obviously derived by the race-baiting white nationalism heralded by Trump and his minions, they're all practically crawling out of their skins in an attempt to distance themselves from any semblance of blame. It would be funny if it weren't so pathetically obvious, and criminally irresponsible.

It's hard to top Trump's answer to a reporter who asked him if white nationalism was on the rise, (he said, "Nah, not at all — please hold while I sign this veto so I can steal Congress' powers to build a wall to keep brown people out...brb!") but we can try.

Here's a tweet about Rush Limbaugh saying it was probably carried out by a left-winger POSING as a white nationalist, just to make Conservatives look bad.

This is so dangerous: Rush Limbaugh suggests New Zealand mass shooting by a white supremacist might be a "false flag attack" committed by a leftist to smear Donald Trump and conservatives https://t.co/k47KHbiX6J — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) March 16, 2019

Here's a reporter's account of KellyAnne Conway calling the shooter an eco-terrorist.

It's a genuinely tough call, but Kellyanne Conway describing the New Zealand mosque shooter as an "eco-terrorist" may be her most audacious, offensive, and appalling lie to date. What an absolute disgrace. — Susan Hennessey (@Susan_Hennessey) March 15, 2019

We already know Candace Owens laughed when she was named as an influence by the shooter.

LOL! 😂



FACT: I’ve never created any content espousing my views on the 2nd Amendment or Islam.



The Left pretending I inspired a mosque massacre in...New Zealand because I believe black America can do it without government hand outs is the reachiest reach of all reaches!! LOL! https://t.co/4vM1aXleL4

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Candace Owens (@RealCandaceO) March 15, 2019

Here's Ann Coulter using the tragedy to mock Gavin Newsom's outlawing the death penalty.

At least Gavin Newsom will be relieved that New Zealand doesn't have the death penalty. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) March 15, 2019

What a swell bunch. For the group that likes to tout the merits of personal responsibility, they sure seem highly allergic to it themselves.