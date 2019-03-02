FoxNews.com had this as the lead item until a short while ago, and irony died a little.

So wait -- Fox is now in favor of bipartisanship, and against ideologically cohesive parties? Did I miss a memo?

At times it seems as if Republicans hate Ocasio-Cortez because she's stolen their playbook. For years, the right has had a publicity engine that makes stars out of anyone with a usable backstory (Dan Crenshaw) or possibly just a taste for the theatrical (Sarah Palin, Ted Cruz). For years, Democrats seemed to have nothing comparable.

Ocasio-Cortez knows how to work the media and knows how to get her name in the headlines. In part, she's doing this with ideology -- hey, that's the GOP's trick! Republicans invented "constitutional conservatism" and the Tea Party and several other formulations, which allowed them to posture as members of "the party of ideas" once the right's star-maker machinery got them in front of the cameras. Now Ocasio-Cortez is operating along similar lines, and they don't like it.

I think they're jealous. She's stealing their act.

Crossposted at No More Mr. Nice Blog