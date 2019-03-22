Trump Visibly Shaken By Bartiromo's 'Fake News' McCain Question

Fox Business Network' Maria Bartiromo got Trump visibly upset after questioning his constant attacks on the late John McCain, saying, "he can't punch back."

That angered Trump and he fumed to the point where he made believe the FBN host had agreed before the interview not to ask him about John McCain.

After a lengthy interview on the economy, Maria brought up Trump's ugly attacks on the Arizona Senator.

Maria said, "You spent a good portion of your time in Ohio the other day trashing John McCain. Senator John McCain is dead, why are you doing this?"

He replied, "So, it's not a good portion of my time."

Trump went on to attack McCain, like he's done ever since he voted down Trump's awful and destructive health care plan and then brought up the Steele dossier as new line of attack to smear the late Senator.

"What he did to the Republican party and the nation and sick people that could've had great health care was not good," he said.

Maria replied, "But he's dead, he can't punch back. I know you punch back..."

Trump, "No, no..."

"He's dead," she said again.

Trump, "I don't talk about it, people ask me the question."

Bartiromo asked him if he had a responsibility to bring the nation together and he said he did because the economy was doing just that.

As he went on his usual diatribe about Blacks and Asian unemployment numbers, Maria interjected, "Not by talking about John McCain."

Smoke began coming out of his ears and he paused.

Trump, "I just said, you brought up the question, Maria. I didn't bring it up."

This is part of his and his comm team's shtick. He causes a sh*tstorm and then blames the media for reporting on it and asking him why he did or said such and such.

He scolded her, "You shouldn’t have brought it up. Actually, I thought you weren’t supposed to bring it up, but that’s okay, you know. Fake news every once in a while.”

↓ Story continues below ↓

Maria replied, "It’s not fake news. You just told me why you have an issue with him.”



"I have a very serious issue -- I didn't bring it up, you did."

After a break, Maria came back and stated for the record that "there were no conditions or stipulations were agreed to ahead of the interview."

This isn't just Trump being thin-skinned, it's a conscious effort on the part of the White House Comms Team to get beyond their so-called president's obsession with McCain by blaming those who ask about it.