Conspiracy Theories Return To Maria Bartiromo's Show After Massive Lawsuit

Maria Bartiromo's Fox Business morning show once again aired conspiracy theories about the 2020 election after she was named in a massive $2.7 billion lawsuit from Smartmatic, a voting machine vendor.

During a Tuesday appearance on Mornings with Maria, Trump adviser Jason Miller argued that the impeachment of former President Donald Trump is unconstitutional.

"The only point of impeachment is to remove someone from office," Miller said. "Well, President Trump is already out of office so for the Democrats to go and push this, it's pretty clear it's just a vindictive effort to try to beat him up for future elections."

Miller argued that most Democrats deserve to be impeached under the standard that is applied to Trump.

"I think you're going to see this week where a number of Democratic senators, in fact, most of them, have used far worse language and much more actual inciteful rhetoric," Miller opined. "When you compare that, you would have to go and impeach half, maybe two-thirds of the Senate Democratic caucus if we were going by that standard."

The Trump adviser went on to suggest that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was to blame for the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol because she did not provide enough security to hold back the mob.

"Why didn't Democrats take stronger action going back to last summer," he remarked, "rejecting numerous attempts from the White House to help with the Capitol, try to make sure you had the security in place for a number of different measures? But again, Nancy Pelosi and Capitol Hill Democrats rejected that."

For her part, Bartiromo wondered if Trump has plans to run for office in 2024.

Miller responded by spouting conspiracy theories about the election.

"Well, I sure hope he does," Miller said. "He will be very involved in making sure we win back the House and the Senate in 2022, a number of these gubernatorial seats."

He continued: "And also too, we still have a lot of work to go and make sure we get our elections cleaned up. And that's going to be an effort with the state legislatures. We saw a number of pretty gross Article II abuses in the Constitution in this last election. And that's something that we want to go and get cleaned up but we've got to do it at the state level. We're not going to back off of that."

"I think it's going to take a little rest and relaxation there at Mar-a-Lago, but we'll see him back at it shortly," Miller insisted.