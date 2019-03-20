Trump Is Sad That McCain Didn't Come Back From The Dead To Thank Him For The Funeral

Donald Trump has been attacking John McCain erratically over the last few days. Just yesterday he bashed him while sitting for a press spray with Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro. On Sunday he tweeted that McCain was "working" with Democrats to undermine him. It makes no sense -- yet.

Surely these freak outs are related to something McCain did. Maybe it is related to the Steele Dossier and Mueller's investigation?

Today, in the latest embarrassment, Trump actually talked about how mad he was that McCain never thanked him for allowing him to have such a great funeral. Here is what he said, and note the deafening silence that greeted his BS remarks:

“I gave him the kind of funeral that he wanted, which as president, I had to approve. I don’t care about this, I didn’t get a thank you — that’s okay. We sent him on the way. But I wasn’t a fan of John McCain.”

WUT IS HE TALKING ABOUT? He "sent him on the way?" This could be related to his allowing McCain's body to be transported Air Force 2 from Arizona to D.C. Sad. Just sad.