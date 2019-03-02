West Virginia GOP Exhibits Vile Poster Linking Rep. Ilhan Omar To 9/11 Terror Attack

While CPAC is a raging cauldron of hate, xenophobia, and a call to arms for 'nationalism,' a poster made by the WVGOP that hung at the West Virginia statehouse depicts newly elected Rep. Ilhman Omar, a Muslim woman from Minnesota as one of the terrorists who flew planes into the Twin Towers on 9/11.

It was highlighted during a "Republicans Take the Rotunda” event.

The caption at the top of the flaming Towers read 'Never forget' and at the bottom under Rep. Omar, the caption read, read "I am the proof - you have forgotten," who is wearing a hijab.

The nasty poster lead to some very disturbing arguments and the resignation of the. Sgt. at Arms Anne Lieberman "after delegates accused her of using an anti-Muslim slur. "The sergeant of arms of this body had the nerve to say to us 'all Muslims are terrorists' that's beyond shameful and that's beyond freedom of speech," Del. Michael Angelucci, D-Marion, said."

This poster is in your Capitol on a booth sponsored by @WVGOP “When someone shows you who they are, believe them” pic.twitter.com/4k566ztHWo — (((Mike Pushkin))) (@pushkinforhouse) March 1, 2019

And at the same time Conservatives like Trump toadie Matt Schlapp and the entire Republican establishment try to claim their party aren't a bunch of racist pigs. They are.

This recalls the Georgia smear ad by Republican Saxby Chambliss in 2002 against Democratic Sen. Max Cleland, a triple-amputee from wounds suffered during his service in Vietnam, just after shots of Osama bin Laden and Saddam Hussein.

The freshman Congresswoman responded on Twitter:

No wonder why I am on the “Hitlist” of a domestic terrorist and “Assassinate Ilhan Omar” is written on my local gas stations.



Look no further, the GOP's anti-Muslim display likening me to a terrorist rocks in state capitols and no one is condemning them! https://t.co/0ouCaloWqh — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) March 1, 2019

Del. Mike Pushkin responded:

"It's ugly, it's hateful and there's absolutely no place for it in American politics," Pushkin said, according to WVNews. "Not in the country that I love. Not in the state that I love. We all give up our time during this time of year to come up here and serve our constituents because we love this state. Well, I love everybody in the state no matter what they look like, who they pray to, who they love. I'm tired of it. It disgusts me."

It should disgust any person that is a human and has a pulse.

The hate that permeates the GOP and that is so out in the open is like nothing we've ever seen since the days of Jim Crow. Unless, of course, you're not white. In that case, nothing's changed much.