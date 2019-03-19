Winning: Dems Fight For Election Fairness, Transparency

On Friday, Colorado became the eleventh state to sign on to a National Popular vote campaign to effectively eliminate the Electoral College.

This multi-state pact requires the assignment of a state's electoral votes to the winner of the national popular vote. There would therefore be no more elections where a candidate lost the popular vote but won the electoral college (Bush 43 and Trump).

If state representing more than 270 electoral votes sign on the Electoral College makes no difference in the election outcome.

In addition, Washington State became the latest to require presidential candidates to release their tax returns in order to appear on the state's ballot. "The Hill" suggests Trump should take this very personally? Ya think?