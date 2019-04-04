Fox And Friends Promotes King Trump: 'Under His Reign'

Fox and Friends were exuberant this morning as they trotted out Sarah Huckabee Sanders to blame Democrats for all of Trump's pitfalls in office and it ended on a particularly embarrassing note.

At the end of the interview, Brian Kilmeade began lying to his Fox News viewers by telling them Trump was going down to the border to check out sections of his border wall that was being built because that section was planned during Obama's presidency.

And then he expressed a desire that most Fox hosts and guests seem to share.

Kilmeade said, "Alright, and he'll be at the border tomorrow, ahh, looking at beginning of the wall that was built under his reign.”

Was it a slip of the tongue or a true belief?

I imagine Trump just wants to bask in the glow of a shiny new plaque that will bear his name.