Why Did The Trump Inaugural Ticket Guy Get Zero Jail Time?

Too bad Paul Manafort never learned this lesson: actually cooperating with Mueller can keep you out of prison. Sam Patten gets probation and a fine, but zero jail time from Judge Amy Berman Jackson, who is not known for her adoration of those being prosecuted by Mueller. CNN:

The prosecutors said Patten's cooperation was "immediate" and "substantial." They told the judge that Patten deserved leniency and formally requested a reduction in his sentence.

"Patten has met with government investigators, in person or by phone, a total of nine separate times to answer numerous questions and explain various documents," prosecutors wrote. "In all of these sessions, Patten has been honest and straightforward with government investigators."

But almost all of the details surrounding Patten's "substantial" assistance will remain secret for now. Both sides said they would submit additional filings under seal with that information.