Huckabee Sanders: If Trump Illegally Sends Immigrants To Sanctuary Cities, It’s Democrats’ Fault

Sarah Huckabee Sanders indicated she’s A-OK with Donald Trump’s plan to break the law by sending immigrant detainees to sanctuary cities – because the Democrats made him do it!

Before Sanders got around to covering for Trump’s lie about knowing “nothing about WikiLeaks” on today's Fox News Sunday, she signaled her acceptance of Trump’s consideration of illegally sending immigrant detainees to sanctuary cities in order to punish them. And if she believes his claims that immigrants are disease-ridden criminals, she’s also on board with deliberately harming or killing her fellow Americans.

Sanders put the cherry on top of her America hating by blaming Democrats for Trump’s pending criminality.

Near the beginning of her interview with FNS anchor Chris Wallace, there was this exchange (transcript via Fox News, with my emphases added): WALLACE: Is the president serious? Does he really intend to ship thousands of immigrants all across the country to cities like, New York and San Francisco and a lot of other places?

SANDERS: Certainly, we are looking at all options. As long as Democrats, Chris, continue to ignore the crisis at the border, continue to refuse to sit down with the president and Republicans in Congress, and come up with a solution to stop the national security and humanitarian crisis, and the number of illegal immigrants that are flooding across our border, then we have to look at all options across the table, so that the towns right there on the border aren't taking on the entire burden and that we're shifting some of that burden to places who constantly claim to want to have open borders and want to have an open city. So, let's put some of those people into their communities and into their towns, and see if they are OK then with that same impact. …

Wallace did not push back on her hideous attempt to blame Democrats for Trump's misdeeds. However, he did continue pushing back on the illegality of the plan.



↓ Story continues below ↓ WALLACE: OK. I want to pick up on this specific option though about shipping migrants to sanctuary cities. The president tweeted last night that he has, the government has, quote, the absolute legal right to do so, but as has been reported, this was floated by the White House, brought over to DHS and they said repeatedly that it was not legal to do so. And also, they said counterproductive. Take a look at some of the objections that DHS raised. They said: Congress has approved no specific money for this purpose. ICE says it would be an unnecessary operational burden. Sending them to century cities which don't cooperate with federal enforcement of immigration laws would make it harder to round them up later. And then, also, it might be an incentive to more illegal immigration. I guess the question is, how do you overcome all of those problems?

Sanders again played the victim and blamed Democrats as a justification for Trump to break the law. Then she had the nerve to pretend to want to work together with Democrats:

SANDERS: Again, nobody thinks this is the ideal solution, but until we can fix the crisis at the border, we have to look at all options. This is one of them. Whether or not it moves forward, that's yet to be determined. This was raised at a staff level initially and pushed back on. The president wants us to export again, so that is being done and they're doing a complete and thorough review. But again, the big thing is, if Democrats, including the mayors and members of Congress in these communities want these individuals, they should be helping the president frankly look for solutions to bring them to their communities instead of fighting that president every step of the way. Let's work together, let's solve the crisis at the border and let's figure out how it doesn't make a massive impact on any one particular community like were seen in a lot of the border towns all along our southern border.

Again, Wallace let her attack stand. But he moved on to ask about reports that Trump urged Acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan to illegally close the border and promised to pardon him if necessary. Sanders denied that report but laughably insisted, "The president is a person and a president of law and order. That's his entire focus that's coming in, is actually restoring law and order to this country."

Watch the woman whose salary all American pay show her willingness to bring death and suffering to millions of her fellow citizens - and blame other people for it - above, from the April 14, 2019 Fox News Sunday.

Crossposted at News Hounds.

