Ivanka Trump Says She 'Passed' On Heading The World Bank

Someday we'll all look back on the Trump era with shame and regret. Until then...more daily foolishness such as this.

Source: Associated Press



ABIDJIAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She was traveling in Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

Ivanka Trump said her father raised the job as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she’s doing.

The president recently told The Atlantic: “I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank. . She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers.”