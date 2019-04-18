Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Ivanka Trump Says She 'Passed' On Heading The World Bank

Said Daddy Trump, "She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers.”
By Scarce

Someday we'll all look back on the Trump era with shame and regret. Until then...more daily foolishness such as this.

Source: Associated Press

ABIDJIAN, Ivory Coast (AP) — White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump says her father asked her if she was interested in the job of World Bank chief but she passed on it.

In an Associated Press interview, President Donald Trump’s daughter said Wednesday she was happy with her current role in the administration. She was traveling in Africa to promote a global women’s initiative.

Ivanka Trump said her father raised the job as “a question” and she told him she was “happy with the work” she’s doing.

The president recently told The Atlantic: “I even thought of Ivanka for the World Bank. . She would’ve been great at that because she’s very good with numbers.”

Just a few months ago the White House lied denied that Ivanka Trump was ever considered for the position. Said White House spokesliarperson, Jessica Ditto: "Ivanka Trump isn’t under consideration for the job, Ditto said, calling reports that she’s a contender “false.”

So it goes.

The Internet registered its disgust.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.