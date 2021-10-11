Politics
Report: Ivanka To Head World Bank But Mnuchin Stopped It

Mnuchin was the only thing standing in the way of Orange Julius putting his unqualified daughter at the helm of the World Bank? Heaven help us.
By Heather
Report: Ivanka To Head World Bank But Mnuchin Stopped It
Image from: Twitter/Screengrab composite

Lord help us if Mnuchin was the only thing standing in the way of Orange Julius putting his unqualified daughter at the helm of the World Bank.

According to recent reporting from The Intercept, we came dangerously close to just that in 2019:

...two sources, not authorized to speak publicly, told The Intercept the talk of Ivanka at the helm went far beyond the realm of Beltway chatter: Trump very much wanted Ivanka as World Bank president, and it was Mnuchin who actually blocked her ascent to the leadership role.

“It came incredibly close to happening,” said one well-placed source.

Representatives for Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the World Bank or the Trump Organization.

I'm sure Fox will get right on this story after they've finished doing their 10,000th Hunter Biden faux outrage of the day.

