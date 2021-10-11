Report: Ivanka To Head World Bank But Mnuchin Stopped It

Lord help us if Mnuchin was the only thing standing in the way of Orange Julius putting his unqualified daughter at the helm of the World Bank.

According to recent reporting from The Intercept, we came dangerously close to just that in 2019:

...two sources, not authorized to speak publicly, told The Intercept the talk of Ivanka at the helm went far beyond the realm of Beltway chatter: Trump very much wanted Ivanka as World Bank president, and it was Mnuchin who actually blocked her ascent to the leadership role. “It came incredibly close to happening,” said one well-placed source. Representatives for Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump did not respond to requests for comment, nor did the World Bank or the Trump Organization.

I'm sure Fox will get right on this story after they've finished doing their 10,000th Hunter Biden faux outrage of the day.

Seeing Crimestress Ivanka trend gave me hopes of her and her damien blow up doll crime slumlord Jared Kushner being indicted, but alas, it’s because she was close to becoming Head of World Bank. Holy shit. But please tell me again why Hunter Biden can’t sell art. — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) October 10, 2021

Evidently Trump was going to appoint Ivanka Trump head of the World Bank.



Another case of nepotism and a nod towards authoritarianism. We cannot let the GOP (which at this point equals Trump) to regain power in 2022. — Ethan Wolf (@ethanmwolf) October 10, 2021