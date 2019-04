Juanita Jean: Concentration camps are economical and efficient.

The Mahablog: Elections have consequences -- the gloves are off, and Democrats are fighting back.

Yellowdog Granny: A round-up of images.

John Pavlovitz: Stay hopeful -- remember those who kept up the struggle under circumstances even more daunting than what we face.

Blog round-up by Infidel753. To recommend a post, send link to mbru [at] crooksandliars [dot] com -- I do check it!