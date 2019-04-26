Rep. Connolly Threatens Trump Officials With Jail If They Refuse To Testify

On Wolf Blitzer's show last night, Rep. Gerry Connolly, chair of the House Oversight Committee, talked with Wolf Blitzer about how far he was willing to to go to compel Trump officials to testify.

"Three officials now -- administration officials have directly been told by the Trump administration not to testify before your committee. None of the investigations are related, by the way to the Mueller report. We're talking about Stephen Miller testifying on immigration, Carl Kline testifying on security clearances that were given and John Gore testifying on the U.S. census and a question involving U.S. citizenship. Do their justifications for denying these individuals the right to go and appear before you, your committee hold up?" Blitzer asked.

Connolly didn't mince words.

"No. This is an assault on the legislative branch of our government. And it's an assault on the constitutional framework of our government and if it is allowed to stand, frankly, the legislative branch will be a shadow of what it was intended to be by the Constitution of the United States. So no, we're going to resist and if the subpoena is issued and you're told you must testify, we will back that up and we will use any and all power in our committee to make sure it is backed up," he said.

"Whether that is a contempt citation or going to court and getting a -- that citation enforced, whether it is fines, whether it is possible incarceration. We will go to the max to enforce constitutional law."