Sam Donaldson: Sarah Sanders Deserves A 'Lifetime Achievement Oscar For Lying'

Sarah Sander's lack of press briefings this year proved to be welcome fodder for the veteran reporter for ABC news, as he slammed both her and her boss for their compulsive lying. Of note also was Donaldson's comment about the seeming disinterest shown by Trump supporters in all this lying. "It's very difficult for me to understand people who don't see that. Either they're not paying attention or they just don't care." Geez, I wonder which group most Trump supporters fall into?

Source: Huffington Post



Veteran ABC news anchor Sam Donaldson on Friday called out White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ well-documented history of lying as he appeared to suggest she deserved a “lifetime achievement Oscar” for spreading false and misleading information.

“Look, I’ve had the pleasure of working with almost every press secretary beginning with Pierre Salinger of John F. Kennedy’s administration and, except for Ron Ziegler who lied for Richard Nixon, I’ve never seen anything like this with Sarah Sanders,” Donaldson told CNN host Anderson Cooper.

Donaldson explained, however, how Ziegler lied only about matters related to the Watergate scandal but “would often be truthful” on other issues.

Sanders “simply lies about everything” on behalf of President Donald Trump’s administration, Donaldson claimed. “Not just one thing.”

“I think she’s had an Oscar, a lifetime achievement Oscar for lying,” he added. “And let’s face it, I don’t know her. I feel a little sorry for her because it’s the boss who does it. She takes the cue from him. Leadership begins at the top. And so it is all the bad things that happen in the administration.”