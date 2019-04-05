Trump Cowardly Will Not Appear At WHCD, Again

Michelle Wolf proved to be too tough on Trump and his administration so Trump is not going to the White House Correspondent's Dinner, again.

Trump just can't handle comedians making fun of him, so is it any wonder why he slobbers all over media-suppressing thugs like Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin?

The Cowardly Lion speaks to a gaggle of reporters.

"I'm going to hold a rally," he said.

"Instead of the Correspondent's dinner?"

Trump replied, "Yeah, because the dinner's so boring and so negative that we're going to hold a very positive rally instead."

When Trump says he'll hold a positive rally, what he means is he'll bash the media and the Democrats for 120 straight minutes. Or more.