Politics
Read time: 1 minute

Trump Cowardly Will Not Appear At WHCD, Again

Trump can't handle comedians making fun of him, both in government and in the media. No wonder he slobbers all over Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin.
By John Amato
Trump Cowardly Will Not Appear At WHCD, Again
Image from: CSPAN Screen grab

Michelle Wolf proved to be too tough on Trump and his administration so Trump is not going to the White House Correspondent's Dinner, again.

Trump just can't handle comedians making fun of him, so is it any wonder why he slobbers all over media-suppressing thugs like Kim Jong-un and Vladimir Putin?

The Cowardly Lion speaks to a gaggle of reporters.

"I'm going to hold a rally," he said.

"Instead of the Correspondent's dinner?"

Trump replied, "Yeah, because the dinner's so boring and so negative that we're going to hold a very positive rally instead."

When Trump says he'll hold a positive rally, what he means is he'll bash the media and the Democrats for 120 straight minutes. Or more.


Comments

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.