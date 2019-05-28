SCOTUS Punts On Indiana Abortion Law

Indiana had decided that they wanted government right there in the doctor's office, indeed, right in the brain of the pregnant woman. The law said that couples could not receive abortion services if they had decided to terminate a pregnancy based on the race, gender, or health condition of the fetus.
It's a nonsense law on the face of it. Rights are rights regardless of "why" a person decides to exercise them.
The Seventh Circuit said no, and today SCOTUS let the Seventh Circuit's decision stand, while allowing Indiana to legislate the disposal of fetal tissue.
But Justice Ginsburg noted that Indiana had different rules if the WOMAN decided to dispose of the fetal tissue themselves. This is a "rights based on sentimentality" ruling, and the Notorious RBG called it right out:
As Jeffrey Toobin said, this is a "relatively pro-choice decision," but the fight for women's right to self-determination in healthcare and reproduction is just beginning:
What if Kavanaugh & Co just refuse to hear any abortion cases when the lower courts uphold women's civil rights?
That possibility seemed to make Justice Thomas squirm.
The Supreme Court is not "duty-bound" to do squat, Clarence, except to uphold the constitutional rights of everyone including women.