About That ACA Brief The Trump Administration Just Filed

So the Department of Justice filed a brief yesterday in support of the kooky decision handed down by a wingnut Texas circuit judge, but they go even further, asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act completely.
Now, it's important to note that almost no one -- none of the politicians who "support" it, the Trump reelection campaign, the legal experts -- actually believes the ruling will be upheld, let alone expanded.
The problem is, these days, you just never know. That's why we're keeping an eye on it.
Here are the cruel results the brief supports:
I can just imagine how baffled Trump's rallygoers will be. "He just told us he would protect pre-existing conditions!" Yeah, maybe show them this. Via the New York Times:
In filing the brief, the administration abandoned an earlier position — that some portions of the law, including the provision allowing states to expand their Medicaid programs, should stand. The switch, which the administration disclosed in late March, has confounded many people in Washington, even within the Republican Party, who came to realize that health insurance and a commitment to protecting the A.C.A. were among the main issues that propelled Democrats to a majority in the House of Representatives last fall.
Like most things that have to do with Trump, it's really quite crazy:
Again: No one expects this to happen, as this exchange with Chuck Grassley illustrates. He keeps voting for repeal, and one of his constituents wants to know why:
There you go. Scare the living hell out of people in order to thrill your ever-shrinking base. Republicans should be proud.
Comments