About That ACA Brief The Trump Administration Just Filed

So the Department of Justice filed a brief yesterday in support of the kooky decision handed down by a wingnut Texas circuit judge, but they go even further, asking the Supreme Court to strike down the Affordable Care Act completely.

Now, it's important to note that almost no one -- none of the politicians who "support" it, the Trump reelection campaign, the legal experts -- actually believes the ruling will be upheld, let alone expanded.

The problem is, these days, you just never know. That's why we're keeping an eye on it.

Here are the cruel results the brief supports:

BREAKING: Trump files a brief today going further than ever before to dismantle the ACA in entirety.



This means: pic.twitter.com/rYCYE6Z2lT — Andy Slavitt (@ASlavitt) May 1, 2019

I can just imagine how baffled Trump's rallygoers will be. "He just told us he would protect pre-existing conditions!" Yeah, maybe show them this. Via the New York Times:

In filing the brief, the administration abandoned an earlier position — that some portions of the law, including the provision allowing states to expand their Medicaid programs, should stand. The switch, which the administration disclosed in late March, has confounded many people in Washington, even within the Republican Party, who came to realize that health insurance and a commitment to protecting the A.C.A. were among the main issues that propelled Democrats to a majority in the House of Representatives last fall.

Like most things that have to do with Trump, it's really quite crazy:

Here is a particularly bonkers part of DOJ’s latest Obamacare brief.



Sure, Congress has decided many times which parts of the ACA to keep or repeal, but that is not Congress’ intent, because it didn’t happen within a hypothetical world in which we have already won this lawsuit. pic.twitter.com/3qEV3O8Ais — Sam Baker (@sam_baker) May 1, 2019

Ugh. People ask why I've written and passed legislation in the last two years codifying the Essential Health Benefits and protections for pre-existing conditions into state law if the ACA still exists. This is why ⬇️https://t.co/UtoHRgKylm — Sean Scanlon (@SeanScanlonCT) May 2, 2019

If you were involved in the fight against ACA repeal, we need you now. And if you weren’t, we need you now, too. Wisconsin voted for Tony Evers because they believe expanding health care. He put it in the budget. The GOP wants to take it away. We can’t let them do it.

↓ Story continues below ↓ — Ben Wikler (@benwikler) May 2, 2019

Imagine if Republicans had spent the last 10 years improving, strengthening & expanding the ACA. Instead, their attention has been focused on destroying it. What a wasted 10 years. “Obamacare is 'working' and we've 'wasted a decade' trying to dismantle it” https://t.co/INbyB8hh7N — 🌊🌊🌊🌊 (@AllisonMY) May 2, 2019

One of the scariest things about Barr's performance today is that this is just the stuff we know about. DOJ every day does many things that fly under radar. IE just today they filed a brief trying to gut the whole Affordable Care Act--a ludicrous position no other DOJ would take — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) May 1, 2019

Again: No one expects this to happen, as this exchange with Chuck Grassley illustrates. He keeps voting for repeal, and one of his constituents wants to know why:

There you go. Scare the living hell out of people in order to thrill your ever-shrinking base. Republicans should be proud.